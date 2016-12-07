Cadre put up their best behaviour, grieve in peace

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: City residents gave their leader a fitting farewell by keeping a cool head on their shoulder and not giving vent to any violent display of grief on Tuesday.

While the most vehicles kept off the roads for the better part of the day, policemen kept a watchful eye to keep things under control. On a day the mortal remains of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa were laid to rest, her admirers turned street corners into small temples, lining up her portraits for the citizens, who could not go to the Marina, to pay their respects.

With nothing to mar the peace, fuel outlets, which remained closed throughout the day, opened the shutters after 8 pm and began functioning as usual. A few eateries soon followed suit.

“We were asked to open the outlets since the day passed off peacefully,” an employee at an IOC petrol station at Guindy said. Situation is likely to progressively improve and return to normal by Wednesday. Several IT companies directed its employees to report for duty from Wednesday.

An employee working with a leading auditing firm located at DLF IT Park in Porur said the company’s risk assessment department gave clearance for the employees to report for work. Meanwhile, movie theatres will also be up and running. Websites like Bookmyshow are allowing bookings. Bus services are also likely to be restored.

Several people were stranded on Tuesday with buses off the road fearing violence.

Earlier in the day, panicked residents stayed indoors glued to their television sets after the neews of Jayalalithaa passing away trickled in on Monday night. Buses, autorickshaws and cabs remained off the road on Tuesday, while some private transport services plied tentatively. However, train services were not affected.

Chennai on Tuesday was disconnected from other parts of the State, as there were no bus services and party cadre had to reach the city either by train or cars to attend the funeral.

In Chennai, where the funeral was held, nearly 18,000 police personnel were deployed to manage the crowd and for security purposes. Policemen had a tough time managing the crowd at Rajaji Hall where the mortal remains of Jayalalithaa were kept for the public to pay homage. At times, police chased away people to manage the crowd.

In most districts, the situation was the same with majority of shops and offices remaining closed. As hotels remained closed, those staying in rooms and lodges had a tough time to get food.

Petrol outlets and malls also remained closed in various parts of the State. As hotels were shut, some political outfits gave free food for their cadre near Villupuram new bus stand. Also, a silent procession was taken out by all party members in Thoothukudi.