Home States Tamil Nadu

Jayalalithaa's lookalike niece Deepa captures attention of crowd at memorial site

Even on Sunday when Jayalalithaa suffered a cardiac arrest, Deepa was seen outside the hospital hoping for a chance to meet her aunt, but in vain. 

Published: 07th December 2016 11:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2016 03:09 PM   |  A+A-

Deepa Jaya Niece EPS

Former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's niece Deepa Jayakumar pays her respects at the memorial site | EPS

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a curious incident at late chief minister J Jayalalithaa’s memorial site on the Marina, grieving supporters who had come to pay their respects suddenly found someone else to turn their attention to--Jayalalithaa's niece Deepa, who closely resembles her aunt.

Around 5.30 pm, the crowd at Jayalalithaa’s burial site was swelling, and some were visibly emotional, when Deepa and a few of her family members walked in. On seeing her, the crowd started surrounding her, some women exclaiming, “You resemble amma, we see her in your face”. 

As more people started walking behind Deepa in large numbers, police personnel on security duty there cordoned her off, and took her to the D6 Anna Square police station near Marina, chasing away the crowd. Some among the public had begun clicking pictures of her.

Deepa, though she is Jayalalithaa's brother Jayakumar's daughter, had been kept at arm's length all throughout the time that the former chief minister was in hospital. It is said that she waited for three days hoping to be allowed to see her ailing aunt but was told that security personnel had instructions from high authorities not to let her in.

Even on Sunday when Jayalalithaa suffered a cardiac arrest, Deepa was seen outside the hospital hoping for a chance to meet her aunt, but in vain. 

At the funeral on Tuesday, Deepa was allowed only a short farewell to her aunt, one last time. She was quickly hurried away from the coffin, which was surrounded by the relatives of Jayalalithaa's close aide Sasikala. 

While she was alive, Jayalalithaa had ensured that all relatives of Sasikala, even her husband Natarajan whom she initially trusted, were kept at a distance, but after her death, strangely, it was they who surrounded her body.

Deepa, perhaps, had gone to the memorial on Wednesday as she did not get to spend much time beside her aunt's body before the burial. But at the memorial, she was met with awe by her aunt's supporters, who seemed entranced by the likeness she shared with her father's sister. They swarmed around her, as if seeing an heir to their beloved leader.

Police, however, were quick to whisk Deepa off the memorial site. They claim she was being mobbed by those who wanted to click her pictures. Acxording to the police, they took her to the nearby police station as her car was parked some distance away.
Police seated Deepa outside the police station while making arrangements to bring her car there to send her home.

Meanwhile a crowd gathered there too and tried to click Deepa's pictures. They were shouting across the railings at the police asking why she was being kept there, and why they couldn't meet her. 

The police then took Deepa into the station and sent her home when her car arrived. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PCC chief Sachin Pilot and former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot. (File photo | PTI)
Congress leads, Sachin Pilot's followers celebrate
TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao (File | EPS)
TRS celebrates as party heads towards massive win in Telangana
Gallery
No. Yuvraj Singh was neither the first nor the last to blast a six of all deliveries of an over when he demolished Stuart Broad and England in the ICC World T20 2007 in South Africa. But that classic T20 innings will always remain one among the eternal favorites of a typical Indian fan. Here are a few rare snaps of the firebrand left-hander. (Photo | PTI)
Yuvraj Singh @ 37: Here are ten rare photographs of the all-rounder you may not have seen
Rajinikanth was born to Jijabai and Ramoji Rao Gaikwad, a Maharashtrian couple living in Bangalore, and was named Shivaji Rao Gaikwad. (Photo | Express Photo Service)
Rajinikanth turns 68: Nine rare photos of 'Thalaivar' you must see
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp