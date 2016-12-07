Jayalalithaa's lookalike niece Deepa captures attention of crowd at memorial site

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a curious incident at late chief minister J Jayalalithaa’s memorial site on the Marina, grieving supporters who had come to pay their respects suddenly found someone else to turn their attention to--Jayalalithaa's niece Deepa, who closely resembles her aunt.

Around 5.30 pm, the crowd at Jayalalithaa’s burial site was swelling, and some were visibly emotional, when Deepa and a few of her family members walked in. On seeing her, the crowd started surrounding her, some women exclaiming, “You resemble amma, we see her in your face”.

As more people started walking behind Deepa in large numbers, police personnel on security duty there cordoned her off, and took her to the D6 Anna Square police station near Marina, chasing away the crowd. Some among the public had begun clicking pictures of her.

Deepa, though she is Jayalalithaa's brother Jayakumar's daughter, had been kept at arm's length all throughout the time that the former chief minister was in hospital. It is said that she waited for three days hoping to be allowed to see her ailing aunt but was told that security personnel had instructions from high authorities not to let her in.

Even on Sunday when Jayalalithaa suffered a cardiac arrest, Deepa was seen outside the hospital hoping for a chance to meet her aunt, but in vain.

At the funeral on Tuesday, Deepa was allowed only a short farewell to her aunt, one last time. She was quickly hurried away from the coffin, which was surrounded by the relatives of Jayalalithaa's close aide Sasikala.

While she was alive, Jayalalithaa had ensured that all relatives of Sasikala, even her husband Natarajan whom she initially trusted, were kept at a distance, but after her death, strangely, it was they who surrounded her body.

Deepa, perhaps, had gone to the memorial on Wednesday as she did not get to spend much time beside her aunt's body before the burial. But at the memorial, she was met with awe by her aunt's supporters, who seemed entranced by the likeness she shared with her father's sister. They swarmed around her, as if seeing an heir to their beloved leader.

Police, however, were quick to whisk Deepa off the memorial site. They claim she was being mobbed by those who wanted to click her pictures. Acxording to the police, they took her to the nearby police station as her car was parked some distance away.

Police seated Deepa outside the police station while making arrangements to bring her car there to send her home.

Meanwhile a crowd gathered there too and tried to click Deepa's pictures. They were shouting across the railings at the police asking why she was being kept there, and why they couldn't meet her.

The police then took Deepa into the station and sent her home when her car arrived.