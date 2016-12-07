Thuglak founder and editor Cho Ramaswamy passes away

By Online Desk

Two days after former Chief minister J Jayalalithaa's demise, political satirist and founder-editor of Thuglak magazine, Srinivasa Iyer Ramaswamy popularly known as Cho Ramaswamy (82), passed away at 3.58 AM on Wednesday due to cardiac arrest.

He was undergoing treatment for a prolonged time at the Apollo hospital, Greams Roads for breathing difficulties.

Cho Ramaswamy's mortal remains brought to his residence from Apollo hospital. | EPS

He was known to be very close to Jayalalitha and mentored her during her film career. He continued his support towards her even after she entered the politics.

A former member of Rajya Sabha Ramaswamy was ailing for some time and was in the hospital where he breathed his last at around 4 a.m.



His body has been taken to his residence at MRC Nagar where his friends and family and public will be dropping in to pay their last respect to him.



Ramaswamy founded and edited the political magazine Thuglak magazine and was fearless in criticising the ruling government in the state or at the centre.



Ramaswamy had personal rapport with many politicians in the country.



Late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK General Secretary J. Jayalalithaa was a good friend of Ramaswamy and used to seek his views.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Jayalalithaa called on him when he was seriously ill early this year.



A multi-faceted personality Ramaswamy a law graduate, was also a play writer and a stage actor. He has also directed several movies and was also a screen play writer.



Ramaswamy has acted in movies along with M. G. Ramachandran, Sivaji Ganesan, Jayalalithaa, Kamal Hassan, Rajinikant and others.



He was a member of the B. R. C. cricket club which played in the II division of Madras Cricket Association (now Tamil Nadu Cricket Association) in the 1950's. Ramaswamy also practised law in the Madras High Court, 1957-63. He was a legal adviser to T. T. K. & Co., group Companies, till 1978.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to express condolence, remembering him as a 'dear friend':

Above all, Cho Ramaswamy was a dear friend. I have been to his annual readers meeting which were an unprecedented editor reader interface. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 7, 2016

Cho Ramaswamy was a multidimensional personality, towering intellectual, great nationalist & fearless voice who was respected and admired. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 7, 2016



Pon Radhakrishnan, Minister of State for Road Transport & Highways, Shipping took to twitter to condole Cho's demise.

I deeply saddened on the demise of Multifaceted personality shri.#choRamaswamy. My condolences to his family & Thuklag staff,thousands (1) — Pon Radhakrishnan (@PonnaarrBJP) December 7, 2016

Cho adorned many feathers to his hat like an actor, comedian, character actor, editor, playwright and dialogue writer, film director and lawyer and was known for his unbiased views on political issues and the daring nature. His magazine carried critical thoughts and raging views with and admirable fearlessness.

He has written, directed and acted in over 20 Tamil plays which were performed over 5,000 times, acted in 180 movies scripted 14 movies, directed four films.



On the small screen Ramaswamy has written, acted and directed several serials in Tamil and has also written novels.

