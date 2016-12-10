CHENNAI: New Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu O. Panneerselvam, who assumed office following the demise of J. Jayalalithaa, held a Cabinet meeting on Saturday at the State Secretariat.

The meeting began at 11.30 a.m. as per the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) party sources. Before that, all ministers, led by the new CM, paid homage at the Jaya memorial.

The cabinet is expected to adopt a resolution to accord formal sanction for a suitable memorial for the late AIADMK supremo.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister is yet to formally take his seat in his office at the Secretariat.

On the other hand, AIADMK representative has mentioned that 203 people died, reportedly being unable to bear the demise of Jayalalithaa.

An ex-gratia of Rs.3 lakh to be awarded each of their families.

A similar amount was announced earlier, when it was reported that 77 people died, due to the similar reason.

Earlier, the Union Cabinet met under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and condoled the death of Jayalalithaa who passed away on December 5 at Chennai's Apollo Hospital.

Panneerselvam took oath as the next Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu after Jayalalithaa breathed her last at 11.30 pm last Monday at Apollo Hospital in Chennai. The oath-taking ceremony took place at Raj Bhawan.

Panneerselvam served as the Leader of Opposition during the DMK government in 2006. He has previously held the portfolio of Finance in every AIADMK government.

(With inputs from ANI)