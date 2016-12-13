CHENNAI: In a bid to bring back normalcy in the state's capital, the government has been giving thrust to restore essential services which took a severe beating from the ferocious Vardah.

Power supply network is the worst hit in Chennai and adjoining districts that were battered by the cyclone. More than ten thousand electric poles were damaged in the three districts.

This apart, road connectivity was another sector that suffered heavy damage due to uprooted trees. The third one to suffer collateral damage was telecommunication network.

"We are giving priority to restore essential services of power supply, clearing of roads and stabilising telecommunication network," a top official involved in relief works said. Works were being done on a war footing to mitigate the woes of the people residing at the cyclone-hit areas, he added.

For restoring electricity supply, around 5000 personnel from Chennai city and other districts have been pressed into service, the official said, adding it was restored in several places in the city late on Tuesday evening.

