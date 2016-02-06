VELLORE: A mysterious explosion claimed the life of a driver at a private engineering college in Natrampalli in Vellore district on Saturday morning, spreading panic among the local public.

Local sources told The New Indian Express that Kamaraj, a contract driver with Bharathidasan Engineering College in K Bandarapalli in Natrampalli in Vellore had gone to wash his face when the explosion happened at around 11.30 am today. The cleaner, Guru, who was standing about 20 feet away at the time of the explosion.

Preliminary information said that a mysterious object had fallen from the sky and exploded killing the bus driver Kamaraj inside the campus.

There was a loud blast that shocked everyone nearby. In the impact of the blast, Kamaraj's body was thrown about 10 feet away, said local sources, adding that the window panes of the buses parked nearby were shattered. He was taken to the Vaniyambadi GH where he was declared brought dead.

To the local police personnel who rushed to the spot to inquire were told by the people there that it was some mysterious object that fell from the sky that exploded. There reportedly was little or no trace of any explosive material on the spot, said the sketchy information coming from there.

The district superintendent of police is on the way to the college to oversee the investigations.

Incidentally, the college had received bomb threats last year leading to inspections which, however, turned out to be hoax.

Three more people who were in the vicinity also received minor injuries who were rushed to the Government hospital at Tirupattur. Students also ran out of the classes following the blast. Natrampalli police are investigating the cause of the blast. Natrampalli tahsildhar Selvaraj said that the incident was being investigated. Police is yet to confirm what caused the blast.