MADURAI: Police have arrested a caste Hindu and are on the lookout for one more for allegedly assaulting an 18-year-old Dalit in a dispute over setting up a flex board in Melur in the district.

According to the police, the accused were identified as Ramasamy and his son Parthiban, both residents of Sivan Colony in Melur. They allegedly assaulted Pandyarajan, who was setting up a flex board for his relative’s marriage.

In the flex board, he had printed the photos of Dalit leaders. Parthiban objected to it and sought the removal of the banner. As Pandyarajan refused to remove it, Parthiban allegedly assaulted him. Pandyarajan then informed his relatives about the incident and they decided to opt for legal action against Parthiban. However, he learned about it, went to the victim’s house along with Ramasamy and threatened the boy with dire consequences if he filed a police complaint. Later, they allegedly attacked him with a blade. He sustained injuries on his hand in the incident.

Following this, Pandyarajan lodged a complaint based on which police registered a case against the father-son duo under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Later, police arrested Ramasamy and are on the lookout for Parthiban.

In another incident, a case has been registered against four of a family for allegedly stabbing a Dalit driver.

According to the police, the victim was identified as Veerapandiyan (36), an auto driver from Oomatchikulam. He was an active member in the auto driver’s trade union. He asked Theevendra Pandiyan, who had joined as new auto driver in their stand, to pay the monthly subscription. However, he denied it. Hence, trade union functionaries told Theevendra that they could not allow him to park his auto in the stand.

Following this, he went to Veerapandiyan’s house with his wife Palaniammal and two sons.

The latter told Veerapandiyan that Theevendra was not interested in becoming a member of the trade union in which Dalit are there and allegedly stabbed him with a knife.