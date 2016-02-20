ERODE: Ninety two farmers Associations in seven districts in the western region have decided not to settle loan arrears to co-operatives and nationalised banks due to increasing costs, making it unfeasible to sell produce.

A decision to this effect was taken at a 'loan waiver conference' here last night, in which associations in Erode, Coimbatore, Namakkal, Tirupur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri and Salem districts participated.

DMK Treasurer M K Stalin (DMK), TNCC Chief E V K S Elangovan, G KVasan (TMC), PMK leader Dr S Ramadoss and Vaiko (MDMK), among others participated in the conference. Both Stalin and Vaiko alleged that the number of suicides by farmers was increasing in Tamil Nadu and demanded that agricultural loans be waived to relieve them of their stress.

The conference also demanded linking of rivers in India and feasible price for all their commodities.