CHENNAI: Municipal Administration Minister SP Velumani on Tuesday reiterated the State government’s commitment to ensure 50 per cent reservation for women in all local bodies across the State.

On reservations expressed by DMK MP Kanimozhi on the implementation of this legislation, the Minister said there were eight more months for the local body elections. Well ahead of that deadline, Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa would ensure its implementation, he said.

He said Kanimozhi had stated that the announcement regarding the 50 percent reservation was made by the Chief Minister through a statement under Rule 110 in the Assembly. “By this statement, Kanimozhi had shown her ignorance. Two Bills were adopted unanimously for this purpose on February 20 and it would be made a legislation soon.”