TANJORE: The DMDK leader R Vijayakanth on Thursday surrendered in the Judicial Magistrate Number 1 court here and got bail in the case filed against him for allegedly damaging a bus stop with Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's portrait on December 28 during a protest demonstration in Thanjavur.

Earlier on February 4, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court granted anticipatory bail to Vijayakanth in the case.

On Thursday Vijayakanth appeared before M Murthy, the Judicial Magistrate who accepted the two sureties provided by him. Advocate A Jagadeesan, T Subbaiyan, the Farmers wing district secretary stood as securities. Vijayakanth who entered the court hall at around 12.15 hours left the court hall within minutes. Large number of DMDK cadre assembled outside the court hall.