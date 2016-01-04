MADURAI: As many as 500 youth who want to field IAS officer U Sagayam as a Chief Ministerial candidate have started a new party in the city on Sunday.

Being connected via social media such as Facebook and WhatsApp, the youth first gathered in Chennai last month to show their support to Sagayam. Now they have formed Ezhuchi Tamizhagam here. The party members held a meeting on the Mattuthavani-Tirumangalam Ring Road at Viraganoor.

The youth gathered in front of a stage set similar to the one in the Kollywood movie Ko, wearing T-shirts that had ‘I love Tamil Nadu’ printed on them. While urging Sagayam to join politics, Ezhuchi Tamizhagam state coordinator Rajkumar said, “There is a vacuum in the state politics, to be filled by the youth. We are working towards it.”

Rajkumar said there were issues such as employment, protection of natural resources and transparency in developmental works that needed attention.