CHENNAI: The State Government on Wednesday evening reshuffled 11 IAS officers, transferring nine District Collectors and appointing B Chandra Mohan as the new Commissioner, Corporation of Chennai while the incumbent Vikram Kapur has been made the MD of Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board. Krishnagiri District Collector T P Rajesh has been transferred to Karur district.