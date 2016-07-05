Nellai school told to cough up Rs 7L for girl's vision loss

Express News Service By

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed a private school in Tirunelveli district to pay a compensation of `7 lakh to a school student, who lost vision in one of her eyes after a teacher beat her up.

The government was ordered to pay `1 lakh compensation to the girl as it found that then Tirunelveli District Elementary Education Officer (DEEO) had tried to save the school management.

K Venkateswari, wife of a driver, filed a petition on behalf of her daughter K Priyadarshini, saying she sustained injuries in her right eye while studying in LKG in Rathish English Matric School at Nanguneri after her teacher Freeda beat her up with a stick on March 1, 2012. The doctors who treated her said it would be difficult to save her eye, though they spent a considerable amount for her treatment. But the school management refused to reimburse the money when it was asked for. So the court should direct it to pay the proper compensation to them, she prayed.

The counsel appearing for the school contended that the teacher did not cause the injury as claimed by the minor petitioner. But when a group of students rushed to bus after school hours, Priyadarshini accidentally hit against the stick held by the teacher. Since it was a simple accident, the school was not liable for the compensation.

A counter-affidavit was filed by DEEO C Padmavathy, as ordered by the court, in which she supported the school.