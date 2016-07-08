NAMAKKAL It’s a practice that G Kumar’s family has never failed to observe. Though a Hindu, the retired chief engineer of Tamil Nadu Electricity Board has been serving cups of milk to Muslims during the special prayers to mark Eid-ul-Fitr for the last 30 years.

Thursday was no different, with milk served to those who came at the prayer grounds on Namakkal-Salem Road. The drink was also offered at the Fort Masjid, where a large number of people had gathered for prayers.

“We provided 40 litres of milk mixed with badam to our Muslim brethren, who had assembled for special prayers,” said Kumar, who is helped by his brothers and cousins in this initiative to promote amity.

It all started 30 years ago when Kumar’s father Govinda Asari offered a cup of water to those who had come for the prayers. Kumar continued with the practice, even after his father’s death.

Kumar said his family had strong bonds with Muslims. It had influenced one of his brothers to even embrace Islam.

“We will continue to serve the drink in the future too,” the retired chief engineer said with a smile.