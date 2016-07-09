Diplomatic offensive against Lanka to end fishermen row sought

Express News Service By

CHENNAI: After the Lankan Navy on July 7 arrested 16 more Tamil Nadu fishermen and seized three boats, the Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa has highlighted the importance of the Centre to begin a strong diplomatic offensive against Sri Lanka for the rights and interests of Indian fishermen.

“There should be strong and decisive action by the Centre in this matter and the present situation cannot be allowed to continue. I once again seek your urgent directive to the Ministry of External Affairs to initiate steps to find a permanent solution to this livelihood issue of our fishermen,” the Chief Minister said in her letter on July 7 to the Prime Minister.

She also requested personal intervention to secure the immediate release of the 73 fishermen and 101 fishing boats, including the 16 fishermen and their three fishing boats seized on July 7.

Expressing serious concern about the continuing arrest of fishermen, Jayalalithaa strongly reiterated her demand for an early, permanent and peaceful solution to the livelihood issue affecting lakhs of fishermen of Tamil Nadu living along the coast bordering the Palk Bay.

“I reiterate that only the retrieval of Katchatheevu will restore to our fishermen the right to peacefully earn their livelihood by fishing in the traditional waters of the Palk Bay and thereby permanently resolve this vexatious issue,” the Chief Minister said.