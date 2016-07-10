Over 1 lakh engineering seats may remain vacant

S Mannar Mannan By

COIMBATORE: Over one lakh engineering seats in government quota are likely to remain vacant this year if the trends emerging out of the single window counselling of the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) are anything to go by.

Anna University in Chennai, the nodal agency for the TNEA, has called 1.31 lakh candidates to fill 1.85 lakh seats, the counselling for which commenced on June 27. At the end of the counselling on Saturday, just 37,306 seats has been filled, while 1,47,990 remained vacant.

With 12 days of academic counselling still left, academics expect another 40,000 seats to be filled at the end of the counselling. Based on this, they estimate that more than a lakh seats will remain vacant in the government quota this year.

The percentage of candidates who abstain from attending the counselling will also go up, as the seats in leading colleges have already been filled.

With similar trends likely in the management quota seats, academics said around 50 per cent of the seats available in engineering colleges in the State, including government and management quota, could go vacant this year.

The present situation is mainly due to the misjudgement on the part of the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), which allowed establishment of new engineering colleges without proper study regarding the manpower requirement at the local, state and national level, said E Balagurusamy, former Vice Chancellor of Anna University.

“For every ME or PhD holder in engineering, there should be two engineering graduates (BE/BTech), four diploma holders and eight ITI certificate holders. But, now the situation is the opposite. Not many students are ready to go to polytechnic colleges or ITIs. Everybody wants to join engineering colleges,” he added.

The AICTE should be given the power to deny permission to start new colleges, if the supply of engineering graduates exceeds demand, he felt.

He said four or five private engineering colleges, who could not attract students, could form a consortium and each one of them could run selected courses by sharing faculty and infrastructure.

The State government should revise eligibility criteria for undergraduate engineering courses and only those students who score over 50 per cent in Plus Two should be allowed to join engineering colleges, said Balagurusamy.

Students who have applied for the TNEA is less compared to the previous year as those from rural backgrounds found it difficult to apply online, a system introduced for the first time by the Anna University this year, said T D Eswaramoorthy, joint secretary of the Association of Management of Coimbatore Anna University Affiliated Colleges. “Those who did not apply for TNEA are opting for management quota seats and admission is going well,” he said.