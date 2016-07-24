TIRUCHY : At the worst of times, they battle drought and the resultant saline water intrusion to keep their crops and hopes from wilting. At the best of times, their’s is a constant struggle against massive floods that render vast expanse of arable land inundated.

Having been at the receiving end of the vagaries of nature for several years, thousands of farmers under Vennar division in the tail-end Cauvery Delta are eagerly looking forward to the massive USD 100 million water management project funded by the Asian Development Bank to strengthen the key irrigation and drainage systems to protect the paddy fields from the wrath of climate change.

A recent study by the ADB showed that storm rainfall in this delta region could increase by 19 per cent by 2050 on the one hand, while on the other the maximum temperature is feared to soar by 1.5 degree Celsius in the same period. Such changes come with devastating impact on the environment and societies, with agriculture coming in the line of fire first. This is important for the authorities as well, as any impact to farming in the delta, hailed as the rice bowl of Tamil Nadu, would have a serious effect on the food security of the State, which would in turn affect the food security of the country as a whole.

The Cauvery delta has four main irrigation systems - Lower Coleroon Anicut that irrigates 53,000 hectares; Cauvery that benefits two lakh hectares; Vennar, on which 1.9 lakh hectares of farmland is dependent; and the Grand Anicut that helps irrigate 1.21 lakh hectares. Of these, Vennar division that falls under Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur districts is considered to be the most vulnerable to climate change as per the study done by the ADB.

If things are left as they are, the farmers in Vennar would become completely dependent on groundwater, the study found. This comes with a huge risk. As rain-fed agriculture is becoming impossible in the region due to erratic and highly unreliable rainfall, the farmers here are most likely to lose their livelihood in case the showers are deficient.

Waking up to this threat, the Centre signed an agreement with the ADB for the US$100 million loan (`960 crore, of which `288 crore will be contributed by the State government) to fund the ambitious Climate Adaptation in Vennar Subbasin in Cauvery Delta Project, which aims to manage water efficiently by strengthening irrigation and drainage system.

“This project has been our dream for the past 15 years. As we are in the tail-end part of delta, we suffer the most, both during heavy monsoon and in drought as well. Implementation of the project should be done carefully and district-level committees should be constituted for hearing the suggestions put forward by experienced members from the farming community,” R ‘Nel’ Jayaraman, a leading farmer from Thiruthuraipoondi said.

The project envisages strengthening embankments of six major irrigation channels in Vennar irrigation system to make them more resilient to floods and also to refurbish regulators, sluice gates, and water pumping stations to enable Cauvery water to reach the tail-end. Official sources said the focus will be on lower Vennar system, particularly the fertile fields close to coastline, which is vulnerable to saline intrusion because of the effects of climate change.

“Under the project, three tail-end regulators will be set up on Vellaiyar, Harichandra and Adapparu channels to prevent intrusion of saline water into fertile lands. The existing shutters, which are about 100-years-old, will be refurbished and as many as 13 pumping stations, including nine in Nagapattinam district, will be equipped with new machinery. We launched the work about four months ago, it is now under progress at four locations - Irayangudi, Ervaikadu, Nagalur, and Pillaikudui in Nagapattinam,” a senior PWD official told Sunday Express.

Adappar, Harichandra, Vellaiyar, Pandavanar, Valavanar and Vedaranyam canals, the six major channels that cut through Nagapattinam district, will be widened and deepened and their banks strengthened. By enhancing the capacity of these channels, it will be possible to reduce the total flooded area under Vennar Division at least by 48 per cent, shows the hydrology analysis that the ADB did by studying the frequency of floods between 2004 and 2013.

Seven head regulators across major river bifurcations, 188 intermediate regulators and 11 tail-end regulators will be refurbished under the project. Here, the tail-end regulators are dual purpose: preventing the saline backwaters from Bay of Bengal entering the fertile lands and discharging the floodwater during heavy rains. All this would improve the water management infrastructure in Thiruthuraipoondi, Kizhvelur and Vedaranyam taluks. Also, the flood climate risk management project would help protect coastal districts and even some parts of Thanjavur district from the impact of cyclones that lash this part of the State during most monsoons, leading to massive inundation.

Many of the existing infrastructure are about a century-old, which would require repair and reconstruction. Between 1951 and 1991, 26 pumping schemes were commissioned to irrigate the tail-end. Half of these pumping stations will be improved with better motors. The 40-year-old ones that are installed are only 50-60 per cent efficient, able to irrigate only 2,933 hectares as against the potential 3,714 hectares in Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts.

“From having three-term paddy cultivation every year, we were confined to tilling the land once a season due to adverse situation that has engulfed the tail-end in the past two decades,” said S Sambantham, district secretary of CPI-affiliated Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam.

This could have a social impact as well. Agricultural labourers form over half of the total workforce in both Tiruvarur (54.6 per cent) and Nagapattinam (51.3 per cent) - the first and third in the State. Also, a good majority of them is from the Dalit community, noted Sambantham.