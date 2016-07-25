Home States Tamil Nadu

Zero mess trains to chug along Manamadurai- Rameswaram route

Railway Minister inaugurates service through video conferencing from Chennai; fitted with bio-toilets, there will be no discharge of human waste on 114-km stretch

MADURAI: Union Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu inaugurated country’s first green corridor stretch, between Manamadurai and Rameswaram through video conferencing in Chennai on Sunday.

With 13 passenger trains and express trains with 286 coaches fitted with bio-toilets, the 114 km non-electrified track connecting Manamadurai with Rameswaram via Manamadurai, Paramakudi, Ramanathapuram, Mandapam and Pamban will be free from human waste discharge from trains.

Sources said that of the 286 coaches, 149 coaches are maintained by the Madurai Division at Rameswaram.

The inaugural function was held at the Rameswaram station. Officials in the Railways said that in response to complaints from the passengers about faecal matter getting stagnated in the toilets, the railway board has decided to set up a High-Pressure Jet plant at Rameswaram.

Madurai Senior Divisional Mechanical Engineer, Jay Prakash, said, “We have already begun setting up the plant on Platform 1. Two more plants will be set up at pit lines. The machines effectively pull the waste from the bio-toilets.

Once the machines clean the toilets, the waste will not get stagnated. We will also create awareness among the people about not throwing waste and water bottles in the toilets.”

Green corridors will not only make the tracks free from foul smell but will also enhance the life of the track and the under-gear of the coaches which get eroded because of the discharge, said Jay Prakash. “We are also going to study how the life of tracks is enhanced in green corridors,” he added.

“Once a month, the discharge from the bio-toilet is tested at the Rameswaram Biotoilet laboratory to ensure that the toilets function efficiently. Accordingly, inoculum bacteria are loaded once in three months, added Madurai Senior Divisional Mechanical Engineer, Jay Prakash.

