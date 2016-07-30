NAGAPATTINAM: Soon after the representatives of Dalits tendered a written statement to the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) on Thursday refuting media reports about mass conversion over the denial of equal rights in administering rites related to the annual Aadi festival at the Badrakaliamman Temple, Hindu priests performed a homam at Pazhangkallimedu, where over 200 Dalit families reside.

The priests led by Mannargudi Chendalangara Shenbaga Mannar Iyer performed Sakala Dhosha Nivaarana Sri Lakshmi Narayana Yagam at a small temple intended to bring prosperity and peace to the people. They also visited a local school and donated notebooks.

The representatives of Dalits had recently threatened to embrace Islam, alleging they were denied equal rights in conducting the temple festival, which put them under intense media spotlight.