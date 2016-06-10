VELLORE: PERARIVALEN, one of the life convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, has sent his plea to Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa for his release from prison, through Tamil film director Jananathan. He also wished Jayalalithaa for becoming Chief Minister again.

Director Jananathan visited Perarivalan on Thursday and later told the press, “As the Supreme Court has dismissed his death sentence, it is surprising that he has not yet been released. This is not just Tamil Nadu’s issue, but the whole nation has to see what is happening. I had advised him to write about his life and he plans to start writing soon.”

Perarivalan’s mother Arputhammal added, “It has been 25 years that he has served his sentence, but we still believe that he is innocent. He requested the people who have planned to attend a rally seeking his release to take safety measures and obey government rules at all times.

“We hope that the rally goes on without creating chaos and doesn’t create any problem for the government. We are all waiting for his release as he is sick, and his father is also sick. I have learned to lead my life as it is with the hope that he will be released,” Arputhammal added.