PUDUKKOTTAI : Without access to even basic power supply, Nithya managed to overcome obstacles and pursue her dream of becoming a doctor. No, this is not a Tamil movie script. This is the story of a nondescript village near Pudukottai that has managed to produce many high-achieving students like Nithya.

Kothamangalam panchayat had a significant role to play in sending Nithya to pursue medical studies. “We didn’t have anyone to guide us. It was our school that helped us break all shackles, particularly our biology and physics teachers,” says Nithya. Her parents, who work as farm labourers, may not be able to pronounce her degree properly, but are well aware of the magnitude of her achievement. It is no mean feat that the government higher secondary schools for boys and girls in Kothamangalam have together sent more than 40 students to engineering and 14 to medicine in the last 9 years.

The secret of success, according to locals, is the active participation of both teachers and the community, a rarity in these times. “There have been instances of teachers being questioned by the public for coming late to school”, said a teacher requesting anonymity. “Unlike other government schools, the villagers hold us responsible,” say teachers. Locals attribute the success of these schools to two factors - headmaster Jayachandran and Valluvar Ilaignar Mandram. While the HM was the first to introduce cash rewards for toppers and night classes, the youth organisation played a crucial role in spreading awareness about literacy.

(With inputs from Ram M Sundaram)

Model village for quality education

Literacy rate of Pudukottai took a beating when half the population fled the district, after a plague outbreak, just before independence. It was only after the year 2000 that Kothamangalam witnessed a steep growth in literacy and quality of education due to community efforts