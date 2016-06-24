CHENNAI: CAN the Election Commission (EC) debar candidates bribing voters and recover from them the money spent for the polls?

The Madras High Court has ordered notice to R Niranjan, counsel for the EC, to clarify whether the DMK and AIADMK candidates for Aravakurichi and Thanjavur Assembly constituencies, who had indulged in corrupt practices, following which the elections had been rescinded, can be debarred forever and the money spent by the EC and other candidates as well as the petitioners, be recovered from them?

The first Bench of Chief Justice S K Kaul and Justice R Mahadevan ordered the notice to Niranjan alone, when the PILs from M Baskaran and G Kunjithapadham, the PMK candidates for Aravakurichi and Thanjavur constituencies respectively, came up before it on Wednesday. Time has been given till August 9.

K C Palanisamy of DMK and V Senthil Balajee of AIADMK are the candidates for Aravakurichi and M Rengasamy of AIADMK for Thanjavur.

The petitioners alleged that the trio had indulged in corrupt practices during the May 16 elections, following which the EC finally rescinded the elections to the two constituencies by an order dated May 27. This notification was silent on whether these candidates, who are facing the prima facie allegation of bribing voters, could contest in future elections as and when they are notified. There was no clarification with regard to debarring them as per the provisions of the Representation of People Act. The corrupt practices of the three candidates had forced the EC to rescind the elections and hence the trio should be required to bear the cost of the cancelled elections, for no fault of the others.