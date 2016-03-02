CHENNAI: The 40 new Small Buses inaugurated by the Chief Minister on Tuesday would be plying on 13 different routes largely in Chennai suburbs, connecting areas not covered by the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC).

While southern and western pockets of the city have taken a major share of the routes, north Chennai has got a new route linking Kavignar Kannadasan Nagar and Perumbur Bus Terminus. An official release here said that two of the new Small Buses would be plying on Valasaravakkam - Maduravoyal and Chromepet - Pozhichalur, where these services have been introduced.

According to MTC sources, the routes were chosen based on representation from residents and suggestions from Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) and Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA). “Most of the the routes that the Small Buses would be operating are the new routes that were so far not covered by MTC,” a senior MTC official said adding that the focus was also over connectivity between Metro Stations and Railway Stations for the convenience of commuters.