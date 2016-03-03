Home States Tamil Nadu

Teacher Arrested for Misbehaving with Girl Students

Published: 03rd March 2016

TIRUNELVELI: A 47-year-old teacher of a primary school in Sankarankovil was arrested on charges of misbehaving with fifth standard girl students.

The accused was identified as Padmanabhan and on Tuesday parents of five girls picketed the school and demanded the dismissal of Padmanabhan. As tension rose police were called in.

The parents of the girls told the police that Padmanabhan had allegedly molested the girls and demanded that he be arrested immediately.

When police inquired the headmistress of the school, Shanthi, she did not defend the teacher and the police secured Padmaban.

He was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Meanwhile the parents went to the police station and demanded that the police arrest him officially, following which he was arrested.

According to the police, during lunch breaks Padmanabhan used to pinch the girls on their cheeks and stomach. The girls revealed the matter to their parents.

Since the act of the teacher did not stop, the parents stormed the school on Tuesday and demanded action against the teacher.

Meanwhile, there was twist in the tale. Padmanabhan filed a complaint against HM Shanti, her husband Muthu and their son Veerasamy, alleging that they had threatened to murder him and even attacked him at school.

