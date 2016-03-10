COIMBATORE: Students of a private school in Tirupur district are making a bid to enter the Guinness Book of world records by depicting the largest image of former president, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on salt mosaic.

A target of 10,000 sq.ft has been set to ensure a comfortable winning margin for the new record attempt, which will be held on March 20 at the school premises, its CEO, Stephenson said.

To meet the stringent Guinness World Record criteria and standards, the project will take place in a stipulated timescale, together in a predetermined place by crafting the mosaic of the image with 8,000 kg of rock salts and 15 different colors, he noted.

The largest salt mosaic would measure 100 foot in length and 100 foot in breadth, with the actual record attempt to take about three hours, Stephenson said.

"Apart from laying claim to a genuine world record, the innovative project aims to develop a patriotic feeling for the nation.

It is a privilege to stretch the homage to our former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam and to fish out the artistic talents amongst children," Stephenson said.

Anan kids school here has entered the record book, when they made an image of Mahatma Gandhi measuring 2,400 square feet on salt mosaic in 2013.