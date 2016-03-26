MADURAI/CHENNAI: After creating confusion over the name of the coalition following the DMDK joining the alliance, MDMK general secretary and People’s Welfare Alliance convenor Vaiko on Friday sparked a controversy claiming that the DMK offered a whopping Rs 500 crore and 80 seats for the DMDK to lure the party into its front.

He also added that the BJP, another suitor, offered poll funds, a Rajya Sabha seat and ministerial berth to make DMDK return to the NDA fold.

Though the comment was seemingly made to glorify DMDK founder-leader Vijayakant as having rejected such offers, it created a flutter as the latter has been steadfastly insisting on not having held any talks with anyone.

It set off a flurry of reactions: first from Vijayakant’s wife and chief campaigner of the party, Premalatha, who denied it and told reporters to seek clarification from Vaiko, while DMK president M Karunanidhi slapped him with a defamation notice later in the day.

Speaking to the media in Madurai, where he was to attend his relative’s wedding on Friday, Vaiko said Vijayakant refused the offers and instead chose the PWA to face the Assembly polls. Vijayakant, he added, was not ready to accept the ill-gotten money.

At her campaign meeting at Tirunelveli, Premalatha defended Vaiko, stating he had only said what he had read in newspapers.

Karunanidhi cited Premalatha’s comments to buttress his claim that there has been no talks held between the two parties.