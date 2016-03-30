CHENNAI: Madras High Court has restrained seven trade unions from interefering with the smooth functioning of the publc sector Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI) in the name of striking work.

Justice KK Sasidharan granted the injunction while passing interim orders on an application arising out of a civil suit from the management of the bank, on Tuesday.

The prayer is to injunct All India IDBI Employees’ Association, IDBI Officers Organisation (affiliated to Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh), United Platform of IDBI Bank Unions (All India IDBI Officers Association), (IDBI Employees Association), United Forum of IDBI Officers & Employees, IDBI Workers’ Union and IDBI Karamchari Sangh, and its members and men from interfering with the normal functioning of the bank and conducting demonstration in and around the premises of its branches in Tamil Nadu.

According to Bank management, it had shown a net loss of Rs 2,184 crore for the December quarter of 2015 on account of non-performing assets. The Bank had been allowed by the Union government to raise the capital to the tune of Rs 3,771 crore through qualified institutional placement route, subject to the condition that its holding does not fall below 52%. There was a widespread unrest among the bank employees on account of the announcement made by the Union Finance Minister in his budget speech about changing of the share capital, which has been misconstrued by the employees as if the attempt was to privatise the bank. The employees raised a dispute and the labour authorities conducted conciliation meetings from March 21 to 24.

But they ended in failure. Even before the expiry of seven days from the date of submission of failure report, the unions issued notice to strike work from March 28 to 31, the management said.

The management feared that the union members would obstruct its smooth functioning by preventing ingress and egress of willing employees, customers, visitors and all other persons who want to come to various branches of the bank in the State.