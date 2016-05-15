TIRUCHY: A 26-year-old youth died on the spot and his friend suffered serious injuries after a grenade-like device exploded when the duo attempted to open an aluminium device at a scrap outlet near Thiruverumbur on Saturday.

According to police, N Rengasamy, a carpenter and native of Kumbapatti village near Old Athanakottai in Pudukottai, was staying at his sister Shanthi’s house in Poolangudi Colony near Thiruverumbur. Accompanied by K Rajasekar (24), also a carpenter from Old Athanakottai, Rengasamy, landed up at a scrap dealer in Burma Colony to sell a device made of aluminium.

Since the scrap dealer Suyambu was busy with other work, he told the duo to check what was inside the device and went away. When Rengasamy tried to break open the device using a hammer, the object reportedly exploded with a loud bang, killing Rengasamy on the spot while his friend Rajasekar suffered grievous injuries.

Navalpattu police rushed to the spot and conducted an inquiry with the scrap dealer and residents nearby. Subsequently, police sent Rajasekar to government hospital for treatment. Forensic experts were also pressed into action for collecting substances which remain on the spot.

Initial reports said the device which exploded contained grain bullets, which are produced in Heavy Alloy Penetrator Project (HAPP) located near Burma Colony. It may also be noted that the Ordnance Factory Tiruchy (OFT) is near HAPP. So, it is assumed that the device could have been manufactured either at HAPP or OFT and dumped as scrap.

A top official from HAPP told Express that HAPP does not produce such type of bullets. When asked what the substance could be, he refused comment saying he was unaware of such an incident. Attempts to contact officials in OFT turned futile.

Meanwhile, police presume the device may be an under barrel grenade (separate ladder, leaf, tangent or quadrant sight attached to the launcher or the rifle) but said the facts could be ascertained only after a lab test. Police have registered a case and are investigating. It may be recalled that hundreds of rifle butts which were found abandoned on a waste land near OFT created panic in Navalpattu in July 2015. Around 628 rifle butts, used in INSAS 5.56 model rifles, were found abandoned in a bush on a wasteland near the OFT.

What was the device

