UGC revises norm on Chancellor role for deemed to be universities

COIMBATORE: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has dropped its decision not to allow promoters of deemed to be universities to become their chancellors.

At a meeting on Friday, it also decided not to allow the deemed universities to conduct distance education programmes and to scrap the Pro Vice Chancellor post in these institutions.

These are among the more than 50 changes which will be made in the UGC (Institutions Deemed to be Universities) Regulations of 2010.

It was in January 2014 that the University Grants Commission decided not to allow promoters or owners of a body which promotes deemed universities to be appointed as their chancellors. An eminent educationist or distinguished public figure other than the head or close relative of the sponsoring body was to be appointed as chancellor.

Now it has decided to withdraw the order.

The UGC also approved regulation for the MOOCs (Massive Open Online Courses) project.

It will conduct a meeting on May 24 of around 200 college and university teachers who will be preparing the e-content for the MOOCs project at the INFLIBNET Centre in Ahmedabad, said UGC Vice Chairman H Devaraj.

Sastra University Dean (Planning and Development) S Vaidhya Subramaniam said not allowing deemed universities to offer distance education was discriminatory in this age of technology.

