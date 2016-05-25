SIVAGANGA: As many as 62 people were arrested after a scuffle broke out between the police and villagers at a function organised by the Mutharaiyar community at Madhagupatti in Sivaganga district on Monday night.

The police, who opened fire in the air to defuse the tense situation, claimed that eight policemen including a Deputy Superintendent of Police were injured the incident.

According to the police, some members of the Mutharayar community gathered to celebrate the 1,341st birth anniversary of King Perumpidugu Mutharayar despite the police refusing permission.

The police rushed to the spot and took five youth to the police station. Since they were in custody for a long time, many villagers assembled in front of the police station and a wordy duel ensued.

As the situation worsened, the police fired in the air and in the clash, eight police personnel were injured.