CHENNAI: The infection that led to Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's hospitalisation for over 50 days was completely under control. According to Apollo Hospitals chairman Dr Prathap C Reddy, a team of doctors is now working on her recuperation.



“Her infection is fully under control and what is required is to reinvigorate herself to go back,” Dr Reddy told reporters on Saturday. Asked whether she was on normal food, he said, “Of course, we encourage pati­ents to have norm­al food and in h­er case, it is mu­ch more so.”



On the reports about she being shifted to general ward, Dr Reddy said, "It is a question of saying which is more comfortable for her. There will not be major changes in treatment. With the therapy given to her earlier, she is completely cured. What is needed is recuperation. For that efforts are being taken and the team of doctors is working towards that. The change of room is only for her convenience."



Responding to another question on when she is expected to be discharged from the hospital, Dr Reddy said “I think the discharge again is going to be upon her. Whenever she feels physically fit and when she feels hospital has given enough... There is no fixed date.”

Jayalalithaa was admitted on September 22 and has already spent 52 days in hospital.