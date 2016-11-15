Home States Tamil Nadu

Voter bribe probe to end in 3 months: ECI

Issue pertains to 3 PILs seeking enquiry against candidates of once cancelled Aravakurichi, Thanjai polls

Published: 15th November 2016 01:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2016 03:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday informed the Madras High Court that the enquiry into the incidents of attempt to bribe voters by the candidates of AIADMK and DMK in the Aravakurichi and Thanjavur Assembly constituencies, which led to the cancellation of May 2016 elections to the constituencies, would be concluded in three months.


Recording the submission, the First Bench of Chief Justice S K Kaul and Justice R. Mahadevan said, “The aforesaid should be more than sufficient time to conclude the enquiry and the result should be placed before us in a sealed cover.”


The issue pertains to three separate PILs moved seeking to hold an enquiry under section 10 A (disqualification for failure to lodge account of election expenses) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 against the candidates of AIADMK and DMK for the Aravakurichi and Thanjavur Assembly constituencies where elections were cancelled following seizure of huge money.


The petitioners wanted the court to restrain the ECI from receiving nomination papers from four candidates of the AIADMK and DMK in view of their “proved corrupt practices”. When the plea came up, one of the petitioners who wanted the ECI to recover the money expended for poll process said, “At least the ECI may file an affidavit setting forth the amount expended towards these two constituencies so that the amount is quantified and later on, it may be debated whether it can be recovered from the candidates or not.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela 2019: PM Modi takes a holy dip in Ganga
Cars gutted in fire in Chennai. (Photo| P Jawahar/ EPS)
150 cars gutted in Chennai fire
Gallery
Then AIADMK General Secretary J Jayalalithaa paying tributes at MGR memorial. (File | EPS)
Jayalalithaa 71st birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the late Tamil Nadu CM
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp