MADURAI: Two teenage girls from Bengaluru have approached the Madurai District Legal Services Authority (MDLSA) seeking protection from their families who strongly object to their friendship.

The duo, who left home without informing their families, reached Madurai a few days ago and sought the legal body's protection to live together, MDLSA member Panneerselvam said on Wednesday.

In their petition, the 19-year-old girls have stated that they are close friends from the same college but were warned of dire consequences by their families unless they severed their relationship.

The girls, who are now living together in Madurai, also alleged that their parents had threatened to attack them with acid.

The petitioners claimed that the Constitution gave them every right to live together as friends and that nobody could "degrade their friendship or threaten them".

The parents will soon be summoned for talks, said a MDLSA member.