Miles to go before every currency exchange

Sivaguru S By

Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI : Have you cooked food near banks and stayed put all night to exchange the scrapped Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes. Most of us have not. But in tribal areas, it has become the order of the day.

“I walked 9 km to reach Kempakarai and then got a tempo to travel 15 km to reach the place where the bank is situated. I cooked food in the night and stayed close to the bank,” says O Basappa, in his 60s and hailing from Kodakarai, which is 62 km from Anchetti, where the State Bank of Mysore (SBM) branch functions. The SBM in Anchetti is the only nationalised bank in the 30-km radius in Denkanikottai taluk and 110 km from the district headquarters.

Basappa told Express that he brought Rs 4,000 for exchange. His wife Neelamma was seen standing in the queue with the money she earned through work under the MNREGA.

R Kamatchi from Thimmanatti stood all day trying to grab a requisition slip from the morning. Her husband V Rajendiran accompanied her to deposit Rs 12,500 into her account. Bank staff repeatedly announced that they would give the slip soon, but time ticked away.

The case of R Sanga Iyar of Kodakarai, who came to exchange Rs 4,500, was no different. He stood in the line till evening. In effect, he lost a day’s wages of Rs 260 and got nothing in return. One more day’s wait could mean he will lose Rs 520 in terms of wages.

Bellappa (72), a farmer from Doddamanju, came to deposit his hard-earned money of Rs 15,000 with his wife in the wee hours, but could not still make it.

As the day unfolded, Neelamma finally got some respite. She received her new Rs 2,000 note and managed to get the rest Rs 2,000 deposited in her account.

Tired of standing in queue without food the whole day, she was desperately trying to get the Rs 2,000 into currency notes of lower denominations. Soon, a group of touts struck a deal with Rs 500 as commission. As Basappa and Neelamma had to reach home before nightfall, they had no option but to part with the money. Soon, they embarked on their 25-km journey by foot to reach home.

When contacted, BM branch manager Chandrasekhar said the bank seal would be stamped on the requisition slip to prevent illegal sale as there were allegations that a shop located near the bank was providing them by taking Rs 50 per slip.