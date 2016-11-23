Home States Tamil Nadu

Go banning cone type speakers in a fortnight

Federation of Mosques filed a petition seeking to implead for excluding mosques from the purview of the ban.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government will come out with a GO, banning cone type speakers, in tune with the Supreme Court ruling, within 15 days, Advocate-General R Muthukumaraswamy told Madras High Court on Monday.

Originally, while passing final orders on a PIL from S Kumaravelu of Perambur, the first bench of Chief Justice SK Kaul and Justice MM Sundresh had directed full compliance of the ban against cone-shaped loud speakers by June 21 last. The PIL had prayed for a direction to strictly implement the Supreme Court order dated July 18, 2005, which banned use of cone speakers in religious and other places.

Meanwhile, the Federation of Mosques filed a petition seeking to implead for excluding mosques from the purview of the ban. The bench of Chief Justice SK Kaul and Justice R Mahadevan told the AG that the GO should cover two more aspects —total ban on use of horn type speakers and amplifiers and air horns by automobiles.

