SALEM: The much awaited new Rs 500 currency notes arrived in Salem district late on Tuesday. The distribution of the currency notes commenced on Thursday morning. The new Rs 500 currency notes were available only at the Karur Vysya Bank branch near the Sri Raja Ganapathy temple.

As news of the new notes spread, people thronged the branch. But many of them who crowded at the bank were disappointed as the bank distributed the new Rs 500 currency notes only to those who held accounts with the bank.