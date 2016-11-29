TNDCA director gets Best Pharmacist Award

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The director of drugs control administration in Tamil Nadu (TNDCA), S Abdul Khader, has been honoured with this year’s ‘Best Pharmacist Award,’ jointly instituted by Tamil Nadu Pharmaceutical Sciences Welfare Trust (TNPSWT) and Tamil Nadu chapter of the Indian Pharmaceutical Association (TNIPA).

Khader received the award during the 55th Pharmacy Week celebrations held here on November 25. Dr S Geethalekshmi, vice-chancellor of Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University gave away the award which carries a citation and Rs 50,000.

TNIPA chairman J Jayaseelan, said Abdul Khader had made serious efforts to strengthen the enforcement mechanism in the state. Considering the initiatives made by him in enforcing the drug laws, last year the New Delhi-based NGO, Partnership for Safe Medicines (PSM) India Initiative, conferred the state drugs control department with the prestigious award, ‘State with Best Enforcement of Drugs Laws’.