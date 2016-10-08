Home States Tamil Nadu

Ready to call all-party meet on CMB: Stalin

Vaiko, the general secretary of MDMK and the coordinator of PWF, along with other leaders of the constituent parties staging a demonstration in Tiruvarur on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR/TIRUVARUR:DMK treasurer and Leader of Opposition M K Stalin said here on Friday that if the ruling party failed to convene an all-party meeting to discuss the Cauvery Management Board (CMB) issue within a couple of days, the DMK was ready to convene such a meeting and lead a delegation to meet the President and Prime Minister.

Speaking at a day-long hunger strike organised by the DMK to condemn the Centre for its refusal to constitute the CMB, Stalin said a final decision would be taken after consulting DMK chief M Karunanidhi. He said even the apex court had expressed shock at the Centre’s submission. “More shocking is the argument that though the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal had recommended the setting up of the CMB, it was up to the Centre to decide whether to form such a body,” Stalin said and recalled that the tribunal in its order had clearly stated that the CMB must be established. 

In Tiruvarur, leaders of constituent parties of People’s Welfare Front (PWF) slammed the Centre for its U-turn on CMB. Leading a demonstration, MDMK general secretary and PWF coordinator Vaiko said if present situation continued, Cauvery delta would become a desert in the near future.

