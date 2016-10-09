Octogenarian at sea as land sharks swallow her land

By Express News Service

VELLORE : The last time R Sundari (84) saw her bungalow in its full glory was in 2005 when she was locking it up after her brother’s death. However, little did she imagine that 11 years later when she would return to Gandhi Nagar in Katpadi, where her bungalow stood, for a trip down memory lane, there would be no trace of it.

After days of vain search, she landed up at the Katpadi taluk office, where the truth finally dawned upon her. Her land was gobbled up by land sharks in collusion with local revenue officials in her absence. The officials told that the ownership was in the name of a local and her property was nowhere to be found.



Sundari had shifted to Madurai and made Ponmeni Madurai her home after her bachelor brother Ramasamy died at the Gandhi Nagar bungalow in 2005. For over 11 years, with her children settled abroad and she herself fighting many ailments, Sundari never found time to check on the property.



The bungalow spread on 4,500 square feet area was located in the posh Gandhi Nagar locality and the realty boom had skyrocketed the property’s worth to `1.2 crore.

Taking advantage of the owner’s absence, three realtors forged property documents with the help of some revenue officials and transferred the ownership title to their name.



Sundari immediately lodged a complaint with the Vellore unit of the Anti-Land Grabbing Cell, which booked three realtors - Sampath, Duraisamy and Kuppusamy - from Gandhi Nagar for allegedly creating a fake sale deed and transferring the property to their name. With a view to erasing all evidence, the trio went on to demolish the house.

A senior police officer from the Anti-Land Grabbing Cell told Express that Sambath created a fake sale deed document in his favour and sold it to Duraisamy in 2014 and registered the plot. “Duraisamy later transferred the property to his father Kuppusamy’s name. It’s not possible to create such documents without the help of local revenue officials. We are investigating the matter,” the officer added.