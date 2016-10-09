Home States Tamil Nadu

Octogenarian at sea as land sharks swallow her land

Realtors demolish house, forge papers with revenue officials’ help to dupe woman of land worth S1.2 crore

Published: 09th October 2016 02:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2016 04:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VELLORE : The last time R Sundari (84) saw her bungalow in its full glory was in 2005 when she was locking it up after her brother’s death. However, little did she imagine that 11 years later when she would return to Gandhi Nagar in Katpadi, where her bungalow stood, for a trip down memory lane, there would be no trace of it.
After days of vain search, she landed up at the Katpadi taluk office, where the truth finally dawned upon her. Her land was gobbled up by land sharks in collusion with local revenue officials in her absence. The officials told that the ownership was in the name of a local and her property was nowhere to be found.


Sundari had shifted to Madurai and made Ponmeni Madurai her home after her bachelor brother Ramasamy died at the Gandhi Nagar bungalow in 2005. For over 11 years, with her children settled abroad and she herself fighting many ailments, Sundari never found time to check on the property.


The bungalow spread on 4,500 square feet area was located in the posh Gandhi Nagar locality and the realty boom had skyrocketed the property’s worth to `1.2 crore.
Taking advantage of the owner’s absence, three realtors forged property documents with the help of some revenue officials and transferred the ownership title to their name.


Sundari immediately lodged a complaint with the Vellore unit of the Anti-Land Grabbing Cell, which booked three realtors - Sampath, Duraisamy and Kuppusamy - from Gandhi Nagar for allegedly creating a fake sale deed and transferring the property to their name. With a view to erasing all evidence, the trio went on to demolish the house.
A senior police officer from the Anti-Land Grabbing Cell told Express that Sambath created a fake sale deed document in his favour and sold it to Duraisamy in 2014 and registered the plot. “Duraisamy later transferred the property to his father Kuppusamy’s name. It’s not possible to create such  documents without the help of local revenue officials. We are investigating the matter,” the officer added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A With Prabhu Chawla 21: Can the three wise men solve the Ayodhya dispute?
Women's Day 2019: Men speak on periods, pads and more
Gallery
Akash Ambani, the son of Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani will be marrying diamantaire Russell Mehta's daughter Shloka Mehta today and the event has some top global leaders and A-listers attending the high profile wedding. IN PIC: From right: Mukesh Ambani, Anand Piramal with wife Isha, Akash, Nita and Anant Ambani, and Radhika Merchant at the wedding. (Photo: Twitter)
Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta wedding: Ban-Ki-Moon, Tony Blair and other high profile guests arrive in style
Folk artistes perform the Bethala dance during Rathotsavam after the third day of Shivaratri, in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Pics of the week: Madurai's female funeral undertaker and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp