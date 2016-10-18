Home States Tamil Nadu

HC Bench cracks the whip, directs babus to act against encroachments  

Published: 18th October 2016 03:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2016 03:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The HC Bench has directed the district administration and corporation officials to file a report on encroachments on arterial roads.
This was on a suo motu PIL by its registrar (Judicial) G Ilangovan against the collector and corporation commissioner.
Citing a report in a Tamil daily, the petitioner said obstructions by encroachers at public places were causing inconvenience to the general public.

Especially places including Nethaji Road, Vaniyan Kinatru Lane, Bethaniyapuram, Pasumalai, Ellis Nagar, Subramaniyapuram Market, Periyar bus stand, Mattuthavani bus stand, and bypass road-Nehru Nagar Junction, are affected by the encroachments. So the court should direct the respondents including the collector, corporation commissioner,  PWD chief engineer, city police commissioner and state highways department eivisional engineer to take steps to remove the encroachments, he prayed.

On Monday, a division bench of Justices S Nagamuthu and M Govindaraj directed the Revenue Divisional Officer and deputy commissioner of the Corporation to inspect the spots mentioned by the registrar, nd appear before the court along with the report on Tuesday.

