CHENNAI: The counter-affidavit filed by the Assembly Secretary in the Madras High Court, in response to the PILs filed by the DMK, said on Wednesday that the DMK, during its earlier regime in 2006-11 had also suspended en masse members of the opposition political party, then the AIADMK.

The PILs were filed by M K Stalin, the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly and DMK MLA P T R Palanivel Thiagarajan, challenging the suspension of 79 members of the DMK during the last session.

The counter-affidavit said that under Article 212 of the Constitution, the Assembly has the power to regulate its own proceedings. It is the privilege of the House to conduct its internal proceedings within the four walls of the House free from interference. It has the power to impose disciplinary measures against the members, who conduct in a disorderly manner.

The DMK, on June 25, 2006 and October 18, 2007, had adopted the same procedure, as directed by the then Speaker. The behaviour of the DMK members during the last session amounted to a serious misconduct, violating the privilege, dignity and the decorum, amounting to contempt of the House. The members were not suspended for the entire session but had been suspended for only one week. Rule 208 clause (1) of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Rules were framed in pursuance to the Constitution for regulating the procedure and the conduct of the House in a proper manner. This rule has been in vogue for several decades and was invoked by the DMK in May 2006, suspending 60 out of 61 members of the AIADMK en masse without naming each of the members. The counter-affidavit pointed out that, similar to the suspension of DMK members this time, the names of members suspended by the DMK had not been mentioned in the resolution or in the orders of the Speaker.

The counter-affidavit said that enshrined in the Constitution is privilege allowed to the Legislative Assembly to continue to enjoy the powers, privileges and immunity enjoyed by the British House of Commons, at the commencement of the Constitution. Further, Rule 121, which was challenged by the DMK petitioners, clearly states that a member, who disregards the authority of the Chair or abuses the rules of the house, deserves to be suspended.

It alleged that the DMK members acted emotionally and indulged in disorderly and highly objectionable activity inside the Assembly. The counter added that the House therefore has the power to suspend a member under Article 194 of the Constitution and sought the dismissal of the petitions made by the DMK.