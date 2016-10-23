VILLUPURAM : Can you imagine a Deepavali without the weeks-long preoccupation with crackers and the noise and smoke that come with it?

In recent years, awareness spread mostly by environmentalists have put up questions of pollution and animal cruelty, but such wisdom is yet to catch up in the rural areas.



A Villupuram village has remained silent through the Deepavalis of over a century. It is not just Deepavali, but residents of Kazhuperumpakkam have sworn off crackers even during temple festivals and marriages, in favour of a rather quirky legacy – a population of fruit bats that have reportedly been inhabiting the village for as long as anybody can remember.

Fruit bats sleeping on a tree in Kazhuperumpakkam on Saturday | Express



While Batman chose the winged mammal as his symbol after falling into a nest in his home in Gotham city, the villagers simply see them as a good luck charm. The residents believe that the village is prosperous because of them and keep them safe from poachers. They do nothing that might cause the bats to look for another habitat. This protectiveness is not confined to a group of residents or the elders alone – the residents proudly say that children, even toddlers, will not tolerate somebody disturbing the bats.



According to Gangadharan (80), the bats were around even before his grandfather’s time. Residents, regardless of caste and creed, see the bats as a matter of pride. In summer, they leave fruits and water outside since hunting is harder in the season.



Hunters are loathed. Those who sneak into the village for a quick hunt may find themselves tied to trees and have their weapons confiscated. They may even have to pay a fine.

Despite such loving care, the bat population has shrunk in recent years, lament the villagers. This has been put down to the animals being hunted when they forage in the nearby areas. They have made an appeal to the environmental activists to extend them support.