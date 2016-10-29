TIRUVANNAMALAI:A 20-year-old student from Hyderabad died after his two wheeler overturned after hitting a speedbreaker in Cheyyar in the wee hours of Friday.

According to police, the incident occurred when G Gaurav Reddy and his friend Lalith Chakravarthi, hailing from Gayathri Nagar, Hyderabad, were returning from Puducherry.

Gaurav was riding the bike and the speeding vehicle hit the speed breaker and skidded off at Pootheripullavakkam in Cheyyar- Arcot road.

The duo fell and collapsed on the road. Gaurav was grievously injured in his head and died on the spot while Lalith was admitted in Cheyyar hospital. Earlier, the duo, pursuing under graduation in Hyderabad, had visited Tiruvannamalai to meet their friends before leaving for Puducherry. Moranam police have registered a case.