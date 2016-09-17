Home States Tamil Nadu

Jaya promises full support for Enayam Port

Assures Union Minister of State Pon Radhakrishnan land for Rubber Research Centre at Kanniyakumari district

CHENNAI: Chies Minister J Jayalalithaa on Friday promised her State Government’s full support to the Enayam port project when Union Minister of State for Road Transport, Highways and Shipping Pon Radhakrishnan called on her at the Secretariat here. She also assured him that the State’s consideration of the Centre’s request for land for a rubber research center at Kanyakumari district would be expedited. 

The meeting, held in the presence of top State officials, lasted 20 minutes. Radhakrishnan requested for the State’s support in beginning the survey for preparation of the detailed project report for the development of a major port at Enayam (Colachel). He also affirmed that the port would be built nearly a km away from Enayam which would not be affected. The port would be built by reclaiming land from the sea and no existing habitation would be touched, he said. The Chief Minister said that right from her first tenure as Chief Minister, she had been keen on implementing the Colachel port project but the lack of support from successive Central governments had kept the project from being implemented.

When the Union Minister requested that the East Coast Road, south of Puducherry, be handed over to the National Highways Authority of India for upgradation as a national highway, the Chief Minister said that for stretches already taken over as national highway, adequate maintenance funds from NHAI should be ensured.  She also said the Tamil Nadu Government was already taking up upgradation and improvement work in the Tuticorin-Tiruchendur-Kanyakumari stretch of the ECR.

She also wanted an assurance from the Union Minister that in case the ECR south of Puducherry was taken over as a part of the national highway, adequate priority and funding would be given to ensure that the road was well maintained.

