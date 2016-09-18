Home States Tamil Nadu

A Primary school that nurtures Parliamentary ambitions

Students of Havoor govt school in the Nilgiris have carved a niche as public speakers

Published: 18th September 2016 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2016 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

A Primary s

NILGIRIS : They stand proud and talk loud. Not more than 10 years old, their animated gestures are a sight to behold and the content in their speeches are like darts launched at the society’s collective conscience.

From commenting on social evils to the quality (or the lack of it) of government schools in their speeches, students of the Havoor Panchayat Primary School near Kil Kotagiri in the Nilgiris district have already carved a niche for their public speaking skills, which is evident from the television talk shows that they were invited to be a part of and the measure of success in the digital world — Facebook likes and YouTube shares.

The architect behind their skills, their teacher S Nallamuthu says he wants them to be good humans in a society, before casually slipping in to his wishful thought — that they become political leaders.

He teaches all students in the primary school, public speaking through music, art and storytelling. Sometimes, he even dresses up as a clown. They also have at their disposal, the most picturesque playground for a primary school.

“I want government school students to do well,” Nallamuthu says, a thought his students echo in many of their speeches. A first generation student himself, Nallamuthu has been a secondary grade teacher here for the past decade, bringing the students of this non-descript village nestled amidst tea estates to the limelight.

Many a stages have witnessed the fiery talk of the tiny tots who belied conventional expectations from 10-year-olds. One such speech still being shared is by Kavya Shree, a former student, who spoke on the topic, ‘Health and Disease’ during a cultural event organised by the district education department last year.

“Patients arrive from our neighbouring countries as part of medical tourism. But, our own have to tie the ailing to wooden cots and carry them to hospitals. Healthcare for the poor is not the same as for those who can afford it. Isn’t this a disease?” Kavya Shree spoke to a thundering applause from the audience.

She is in secondary school now and continues to practice public speaking. In the age of reality television, where children are expected to sing/dance so that adults can rate them for perfection in their skills, the children in this government school excel in public speaking — an innate quality in great leaders.

Leaders, that is what I want my students to be, says Nallamuthu. “Social change is important. Only an interactive society can bring up that change. If my students discuss social issues and at least two persons reform upon listening to them, it’s a victory,” he says.

Nallamuthu helps them with everything from research to composure and body language on stage. The students execute them to perfection.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dogs of different breeds from across the country attended the national level dog show in Mysore on Sunday. (EPS | Udayshankar S)
Dogs and owners frolic around at Visakhapatnam
Budget 2019: The aims and the reality by Santwana Bhattacharya
Gallery
India overcame a disastrous start to earn a hard-fought 35-run win over New Zealand in the fifth ODI Sunday to finish the series with a 4-1 scoreline in their favour, proving the heavy loss at Hamilton was an aberration. (Photo | AP)
India beat New Zealand by 35 runs at Wellington, clinch ODI series 4-1
Men trying to tame a bull during the Jallikattu event held in Alagumalai near Tirupur on Sunday. | EPS
Hundreds participate in Alagumalai Jallikattu event
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp