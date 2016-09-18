A Primary school that nurtures Parliamentary ambitions

Srikkanth Dhasarathy By

NILGIRIS : They stand proud and talk loud. Not more than 10 years old, their animated gestures are a sight to behold and the content in their speeches are like darts launched at the society’s collective conscience.

From commenting on social evils to the quality (or the lack of it) of government schools in their speeches, students of the Havoor Panchayat Primary School near Kil Kotagiri in the Nilgiris district have already carved a niche for their public speaking skills, which is evident from the television talk shows that they were invited to be a part of and the measure of success in the digital world — Facebook likes and YouTube shares.

The architect behind their skills, their teacher S Nallamuthu says he wants them to be good humans in a society, before casually slipping in to his wishful thought — that they become political leaders.

He teaches all students in the primary school, public speaking through music, art and storytelling. Sometimes, he even dresses up as a clown. They also have at their disposal, the most picturesque playground for a primary school.

“I want government school students to do well,” Nallamuthu says, a thought his students echo in many of their speeches. A first generation student himself, Nallamuthu has been a secondary grade teacher here for the past decade, bringing the students of this non-descript village nestled amidst tea estates to the limelight.

Many a stages have witnessed the fiery talk of the tiny tots who belied conventional expectations from 10-year-olds. One such speech still being shared is by Kavya Shree, a former student, who spoke on the topic, ‘Health and Disease’ during a cultural event organised by the district education department last year.

“Patients arrive from our neighbouring countries as part of medical tourism. But, our own have to tie the ailing to wooden cots and carry them to hospitals. Healthcare for the poor is not the same as for those who can afford it. Isn’t this a disease?” Kavya Shree spoke to a thundering applause from the audience.

She is in secondary school now and continues to practice public speaking. In the age of reality television, where children are expected to sing/dance so that adults can rate them for perfection in their skills, the children in this government school excel in public speaking — an innate quality in great leaders.

Leaders, that is what I want my students to be, says Nallamuthu. “Social change is important. Only an interactive society can bring up that change. If my students discuss social issues and at least two persons reform upon listening to them, it’s a victory,” he says.

Nallamuthu helps them with everything from research to composure and body language on stage. The students execute them to perfection.