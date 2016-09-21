CHENNAI: The final award of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal in 2007 mandated that Cauvery Management Board should be in place to effectively implement the award. The board should consist of a whole time Chairman in the rank of a Chief Engineer having not less than 20 years of experience of water resource management and two whole-time members – one in the rank of a Chief Engineer with experience in reservoir management and the other an expert in agronomy. Two representatives of the Central government of the rank of Chief Engineer/Commissioner and a representative each of the governments of Kerala, Karnataka, TN and Puducherry should be nominated by the respective governments.