CHENNAI: Coming down on the state police for not complying with its direction, the Madras HC warned it might initiate a suo motu contempt case against it for not arresting Madhan, the missing film producer.

When the plea came up for hearing on Wednesday, before a division bench of Justices A Selvam and P Kalaiarasan, the Additional Public Prosecutor filed a status report. The bench was also informed that a special team has been constituted and is scheduled to leave for Kashmir and Nepal in search of Madan. However, the bench refused to accept the report and sought the copy of the order issued by the Commissioner of Police constituting the special committee.