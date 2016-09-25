Home States Tamil Nadu

How about observing VOC's Birthday as Lawyers' Day?

Published: 25th September 2016 04:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2016 04:28 AM   |  A+A-

CHENNAI: Madras High Court has directed the State government to examine the feasibility of celebrating September 5, the birth anniversary of noted advocate and freedom fighter VO Chidambaram Pillai, as ‘Lawyers’ Day’. The first bench of Chief Justice SK Kaul and Justice R Mahadevan gave the direction while closing a PIL from senior advocate AE Chelliah, on September 19.

Petitioner prayed for a direction to the government to honour the advocate, writer, social reformer and freedom fighter Valliappan Olaganathan Chidambaram by observing his birth anniversary of September 5 every year as Lawyers’ Day. According to petitioner, VOC was the pioneer in the whole of India to run steamships competing with the British and acted as a saviour of the working masses.

The bench said it was for the government to examine this issue, which fell within its administrative domain. There are many individuals who have contributed in the freedom struggle and they undoubtedly deserve recognition.

“Unfortunately, no representation has been made by the petitioner to any government authoritity and thus we leave it open to him to make a representation to the authorities concerned. Needless to say, if such representation is made, the government would bestow its considertion on the same,” the bench said and closed the PIL.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dogs of different breeds from across the country attended the national level dog show in Mysore on Sunday. (EPS | Udayshankar S)
Dogs and owners frolic around at Visakhapatnam
Budget 2019: The aims and the reality by Santwana Bhattacharya
Gallery
India overcame a disastrous start to earn a hard-fought 35-run win over New Zealand in the fifth ODI Sunday to finish the series with a 4-1 scoreline in their favour, proving the heavy loss at Hamilton was an aberration. (Photo | AP)
India beat New Zealand by 35 runs at Wellington, clinch ODI series 4-1
Men trying to tame a bull during the Jallikattu event held in Alagumalai near Tirupur on Sunday. | EPS
Hundreds participate in Alagumalai Jallikattu event
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp