How about observing VOC's Birthday as Lawyers' Day?

CHENNAI: Madras High Court has directed the State government to examine the feasibility of celebrating September 5, the birth anniversary of noted advocate and freedom fighter VO Chidambaram Pillai, as ‘Lawyers’ Day’. The first bench of Chief Justice SK Kaul and Justice R Mahadevan gave the direction while closing a PIL from senior advocate AE Chelliah, on September 19.

Petitioner prayed for a direction to the government to honour the advocate, writer, social reformer and freedom fighter Valliappan Olaganathan Chidambaram by observing his birth anniversary of September 5 every year as Lawyers’ Day. According to petitioner, VOC was the pioneer in the whole of India to run steamships competing with the British and acted as a saviour of the working masses.

The bench said it was for the government to examine this issue, which fell within its administrative domain. There are many individuals who have contributed in the freedom struggle and they undoubtedly deserve recognition.

“Unfortunately, no representation has been made by the petitioner to any government authoritity and thus we leave it open to him to make a representation to the authorities concerned. Needless to say, if such representation is made, the government would bestow its considertion on the same,” the bench said and closed the PIL.