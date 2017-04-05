Home States Tamil Nadu

Bharathiar Univ doesn’t know its MBA, MCA counselling venue

Instead of Govt College of Technology, it mentioned Anna Univ as the centre

Published: 05th April 2017 01:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2017 03:43 AM   |  A+A-

By S Mannar Mannan
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: For an educational institution that ranks 28th (down from 14 last year) on the National Institutional Ranking Framework list released by the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development on Monday, the Bharathiar University in Coimbatore cut a sorry figure on Tuesday when it goofed-up on the venue of centralised counselling for MBA and MCA admissions in Tamil Nadu.
In the press release, the university says, “The admission for MBA/MCA Degree courses will be made through the centralised counselling conducted by the Anna University, Government of Tamil Nadu, Chennai”.  The counselling, however, was held at the Government College of Technology, Coimbatore.
Students aspiring to pursue MBA or MCA or postgraduate engineering courses like ME, MTech, MArch and MPlan write Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) conducted by the Anna University. The centralised counselling for MBA and MCA was held at Government College of Technology while for postgraduate engineering courses, the session was conducted by the Anna University on behalf of the Directorate of Technical Education.

When the mistake was pointed out to university public relation officer (in-charge) P Anbalagan, he insisted that the release was right and the counselling was held at Anna University. “I checked with the head of the Computer Application department and she confirmed that the counselling was held at Anna University,” he added. University’s Computer Application department head T Devi also said that TANCET and counselling were conducted by the Anna University.
When contacted, R Sathyabama, principal (in-charge) of Government College of Technology (GCT), Coimbatore, confirmed that the centralised counselling for MBA and MCA courses was conducted at the GCT. The college is conducting the counselling on behalf of the government of Tamil Nadu, she added. Anna University registrar S Ganesan said, “Anna University conducts the counselling for ME, MTech, MArch and MPlan courses and the counselling for MBA, MCA courses are conducted at the GCT, Coimbatore.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp