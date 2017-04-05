Bharathiar Univ doesn’t know its MBA, MCA counselling venue

S Mannar Mannan By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: For an educational institution that ranks 28th (down from 14 last year) on the National Institutional Ranking Framework list released by the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development on Monday, the Bharathiar University in Coimbatore cut a sorry figure on Tuesday when it goofed-up on the venue of centralised counselling for MBA and MCA admissions in Tamil Nadu.

In the press release, the university says, “The admission for MBA/MCA Degree courses will be made through the centralised counselling conducted by the Anna University, Government of Tamil Nadu, Chennai”. The counselling, however, was held at the Government College of Technology, Coimbatore.

Students aspiring to pursue MBA or MCA or postgraduate engineering courses like ME, MTech, MArch and MPlan write Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) conducted by the Anna University. The centralised counselling for MBA and MCA was held at Government College of Technology while for postgraduate engineering courses, the session was conducted by the Anna University on behalf of the Directorate of Technical Education.

When the mistake was pointed out to university public relation officer (in-charge) P Anbalagan, he insisted that the release was right and the counselling was held at Anna University. “I checked with the head of the Computer Application department and she confirmed that the counselling was held at Anna University,” he added. University’s Computer Application department head T Devi also said that TANCET and counselling were conducted by the Anna University.

When contacted, R Sathyabama, principal (in-charge) of Government College of Technology (GCT), Coimbatore, confirmed that the centralised counselling for MBA and MCA courses was conducted at the GCT. The college is conducting the counselling on behalf of the government of Tamil Nadu, she added. Anna University registrar S Ganesan said, “Anna University conducts the counselling for ME, MTech, MArch and MPlan courses and the counselling for MBA, MCA courses are conducted at the GCT, Coimbatore.”