AIADMK rival factions clash

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Group clashes erupted between rival factions of AIADMK at Nethaji Nagar in RK Nagar constituency on Thursday where former Chief Minister O Paneerselvam was campaigning for E Madhusudanan. Sources said stone pelting between them left nine members, including a sitting Melur MLA Perumpullan and two ex-MLAs, injured. Sources claimed OPS supporters attacked the rival faction with sharp weapons and stones. The injured were rushed to Stanley Hospital and later moved to a private hospital in the city where Chief Minister Edapadi K Palanisamy and his cabinet colleagues visited them, Revenue minister RB Udaya Kumar told Express. He added that a complaint has been lodged against Panneerselvam, his brother, son and others. Babu Murugavel, an advocate from AIADMK -PT Amma, said only Dhinakaran’s men attacked Panneerselvam’s supporters.